AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 3.8 %
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $245,342,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $180,693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after buying an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.