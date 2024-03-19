AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE AU opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $245,342,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $180,693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after buying an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

