Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53.37 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $423.19 million and approximately $53.37 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,775.53 or 1.00300383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00145675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04251751 USD and is down -14.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $42,860,849.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

