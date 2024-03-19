Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AM opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.