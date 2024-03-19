Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 793,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,404,000 after acquiring an additional 451,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

