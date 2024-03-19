Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

