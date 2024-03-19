Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $13.35. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 321,825 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 200,163 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $7,241,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

