ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.08

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$23.95, with a volume of 338083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.06.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of C$14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.40.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692015 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

