Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 514,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 967,415 shares.The stock last traded at $10.96 and had previously closed at $10.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

