Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.36.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 506,872 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
