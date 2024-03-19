Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 506,872 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

