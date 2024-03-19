Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $107.70 million and $16.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00093755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

