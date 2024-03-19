Argus Boosts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $85.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. 323,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,736. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

