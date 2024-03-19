Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.0 %

ARHS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Arhaus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arhaus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

