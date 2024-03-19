Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.03. 278,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

