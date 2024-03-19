Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Stem were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Up 5.1 %

STEM stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,563.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 96,618 shares of company stock worth $176,867 and sold 424,467 shares worth $1,033,826. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

