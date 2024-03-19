Aries Wealth Management Invests $224,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,504. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

