Aries Wealth Management Sells 390 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 1,288,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

