Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.45% from the company’s previous close.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Aritzia stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,198. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.
About Aritzia
