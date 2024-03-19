Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh Acquires 600 Shares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,512.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 106,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,918. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

