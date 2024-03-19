Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

