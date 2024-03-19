Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Critical Review

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascential and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascential 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Ascential.

This table compares Ascential and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascential N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0.08% 0.14% 0.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascential and Stran & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascential N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.43 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -67.47

Ascential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stran & Company, Inc..

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Ascential on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools and events. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016. Ascential plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

