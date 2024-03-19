ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.46 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and $2.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,081.50 or 0.99889318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06133477 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,648,896.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

