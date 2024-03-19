Astrana Health (ASTH) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 567 1364 58 2.69

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 29.98 Astrana Health Competitors $1.68 billion $119.26 million 11.01

Astrana Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -36.71% -366.78% -18.30%

Summary

Astrana Health rivals beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

