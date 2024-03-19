AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

