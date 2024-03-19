Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Up 3.8%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 109,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 876,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

