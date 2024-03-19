AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.3 days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.30. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$21.50.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.