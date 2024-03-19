Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar raised its position in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

