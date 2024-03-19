Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $216,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

GS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.04. 236,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.11 and its 200 day moving average is $353.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

