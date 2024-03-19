Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

PXQ traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. 533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

