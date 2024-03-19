Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. 87,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,400. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.