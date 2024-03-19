ATN International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

ATN International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.0%.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.40. ATN International has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

