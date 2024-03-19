Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 80,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 51,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Insider Activity

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $54,750. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

