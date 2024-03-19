AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$35.00 price objective by analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.65.
In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,694.38. 4.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
