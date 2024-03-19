Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $270.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.79 and a 200-day moving average of $229.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

