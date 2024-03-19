AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,156.48

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,156.48 and last traded at $3,156.48, with a volume of 25237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,101.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,044.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,827.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,669.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

