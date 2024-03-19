AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,106.87 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,152.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,827.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,669.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

