AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

