Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Axonics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. Axonics has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 71.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

