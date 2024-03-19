AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.50

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 24593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

