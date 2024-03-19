Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 105,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

