Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,478. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

