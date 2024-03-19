Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.5 %

BN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 901,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,213,015 shares of company stock worth $11,403,595. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

