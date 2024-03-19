Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 59,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

MDT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. 2,608,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

