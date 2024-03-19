Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after buying an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,372 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

