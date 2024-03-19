Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 1,398,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

