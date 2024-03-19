Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,563. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

