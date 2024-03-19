Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.