Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.29. 1,457,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,870. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,869 shares of company stock valued at $168,899,641. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.