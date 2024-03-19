Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. 6,648,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,162,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

