Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,048 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. 5,994,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,123,332. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.