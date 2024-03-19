Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,543 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 1,727,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

